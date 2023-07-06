Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 190,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $140.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 15.18%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $1,145,197.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,993.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $884,842.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,562.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 9,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $1,145,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,993.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,919 shares of company stock worth $4,516,820. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

