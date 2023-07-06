Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $630,765,000 after buying an additional 109,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after buying an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,205,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $107.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.