Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG opened at $110.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,692.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $127.07. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.13 and a 52 week high of $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,796.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THG. TheStreet cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

