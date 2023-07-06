Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

