Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $38,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $94.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average is $80.25. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

