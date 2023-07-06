Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Installed Building Products stock opened at $136.87 on Thursday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.69 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average is $111.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,682.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,682.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IBP. BTIG Research began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

