Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,060,000 after buying an additional 161,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,870,000 after buying an additional 173,826 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,722,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,811,000 after purchasing an additional 194,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $30.83 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.91.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.05 million. On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

