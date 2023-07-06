Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

KRG stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

