Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2,613.0% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 64,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 47,766 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.84. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

