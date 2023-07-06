Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 38.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 10,544.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,567,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BRBR opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

