Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 132,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 242,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

TPH stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

