Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.81 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

