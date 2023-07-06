Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.05

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $1.02. Medicine Man Technologies shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 29,344 shares changing hands.
Medicine Man Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.
About Medicine Man Technologies
Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It offers consulting, application and licensing, cultivation technology, dispensary operations, facility design and training services. The firm products include Nutrients, The Big Tomato and Three A Light.
