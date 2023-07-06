Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on shares of Mexco Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $20.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 48.80% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

