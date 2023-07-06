ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in ModivCare by 40.7% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 2.1% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period.

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 46,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,534,418.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,629,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,082,687.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 193,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

MODV opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.98. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $663.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.74 million. Analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

