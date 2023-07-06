MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Major Shareholder Acquires $40,000,000.00 in Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,927,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Bihua Chen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 26th, Bihua Chen bought 450,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.63 per share, with a total value of $20,533,500.00.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.41. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $29.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $33.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
