MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Major Shareholder Acquires $40,000,000.00 in Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,927,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bihua Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 26th, Bihua Chen bought 450,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.63 per share, with a total value of $20,533,500.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.41. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $29.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $33.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.