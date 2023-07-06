Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,170,000 after acquiring an additional 121,704 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 4.5 %

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $198,760.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.80. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.