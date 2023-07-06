NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,553.72

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,553.72 ($19.72) and traded as low as GBX 1,502 ($19.06). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,512 ($19.19), with a volume of 15,518 shares traded.

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £699.03 million, a PE ratio of -817.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,553.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,566.39.

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

In other NB Private Equity Partners news, insider Trudi Clark bought 1,247 shares of NB Private Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,590 ($20.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,827.30 ($25,164.74). Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

