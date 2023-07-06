NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,553.72

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,553.72 ($19.72) and traded as low as GBX 1,502 ($19.06). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,512 ($19.19), with a volume of 15,518 shares traded.
NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £699.03 million, a PE ratio of -817.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,553.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,566.39.
NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -4,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at NB Private Equity Partners
NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile
NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.
