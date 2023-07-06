NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,553.72

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPEFree Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,553.72 ($19.72) and traded as low as GBX 1,502 ($19.06). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,512 ($19.19), with a volume of 15,518 shares traded.

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £699.03 million, a PE ratio of -817.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,553.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,566.39.

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at NB Private Equity Partners

In other NB Private Equity Partners news, insider Trudi Clark bought 1,247 shares of NB Private Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,590 ($20.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,827.30 ($25,164.74). Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

