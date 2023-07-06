Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.86

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.86 and last traded at C$15.90, with a volume of 1110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBLY. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$708.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.42.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Neighbourly Pharmacy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 22,767 shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.77, for a total value of C$404,489.91. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

