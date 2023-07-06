New Hampshire Trust Sells 781 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New Hampshire Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $423.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

