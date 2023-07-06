Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $130.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average of $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,345 shares of company stock worth $7,948,280 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.