Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires Shares of 25,273 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,273 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Atlassian by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 13.2% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,742,000 after purchasing an additional 200,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at $19,416,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,082,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,416,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,293.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,549 shares of company stock worth $51,967,704 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian Trading Up 3.1 %

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Atlassian stock opened at $172.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Further Reading

