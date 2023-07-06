Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ashland were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter worth about $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ashland by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,858,000 after purchasing an additional 205,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Ashland by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 273,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after purchasing an additional 192,658 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ashland by 106.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 154,327 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $85.92 on Thursday. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average is $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

