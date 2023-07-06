Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 455.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at $2,752,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QDEL opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.25 and a 200 day moving average of $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $108.35.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.