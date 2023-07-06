Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,962 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Semtech by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

SMTC opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $65.51.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

