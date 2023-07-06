Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,345,100 shares valued at $36,042,983. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Shares of BX opened at $92.91 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 113.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

