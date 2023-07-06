Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,742,000 after buying an additional 5,089,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after purchasing an additional 864,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5,335.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 581,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,279,000 after purchasing an additional 570,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,000,450 shares of company stock valued at $172,286,555. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $105.70 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $123.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

