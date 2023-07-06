Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 191 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $126.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

