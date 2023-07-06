Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 229,466 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 758,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,466 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 62.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOUS opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.07). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.