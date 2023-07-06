Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 2,994 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

NYSE:VMC opened at $220.63 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $225.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.52 and its 200 day moving average is $184.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

