Nordea Investment Management AB Buys New Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 302,482 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 131,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,252 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,783,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Turbine

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,229.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.90 million, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $140.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.04 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Roth Mkm downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

