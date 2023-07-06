Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ally Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY opened at $26.89 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.34.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

