Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 751,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,973 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

PGRE opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Paramount Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

