Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 645,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $726.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.21% and a negative net margin of 150,207.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

