Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

ARGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Argo Group International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

