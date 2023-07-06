Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 420,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

AMETEK Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $158.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.98 and a 1 year high of $162.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

