Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,734 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after purchasing an additional 135,881 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,695,000 after buying an additional 399,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,497,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

DEI opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.96. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

