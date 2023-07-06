Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $114.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

