Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.2 %

BKR stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.73 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

