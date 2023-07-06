Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Frontdoor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 1,111.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

