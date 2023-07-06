Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.2 %

DG opened at $170.16 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.30 and a 200-day moving average of $212.82.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

