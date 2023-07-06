Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.51 Million Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bancolombia by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.6959 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIB. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

