Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of APD opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

