Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 80.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 432,299 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $38.89 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.