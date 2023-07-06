Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $801.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equinix Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX opened at $790.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $744.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $715.24. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $793.25. The company has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

