Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.44 Million Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameris Bancorp news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,368.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Lahaise acquired 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 79,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,413.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,490 shares of company stock worth $1,228,526 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

