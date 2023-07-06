Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.49 Million Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

NYSE:LZB opened at $27.65 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78.

La-Z-Boy Cuts Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $561.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

