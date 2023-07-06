Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $3.93 Million in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 176,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 64.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Energy Recovery by 22.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth about $125,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery Price Performance

NASDAQ ERII opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 166.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $363,709.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,605,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $363,709.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,605,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $28,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at $129,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,170 shares of company stock worth $826,003. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.