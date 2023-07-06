Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $4.07 Million in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 264,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,298,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $2,361,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $81,983.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,567.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,443 shares of company stock worth $6,531,828. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:S opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on S. Wedbush upped their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

