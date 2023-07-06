Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,085 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.67.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $251.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.08. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

